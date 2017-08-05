Vegas police involved in shooting near Sunset Park

Las Vegas authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Metro police officer Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to an incident call at about 11:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Warm Springs Road, west of Eastern Avenue.

Metro Officer Larry Hadfield said police were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at that location as a suspect was shot and transported to the hospital.

All travel lanes on Warm Springs were closed near the incident while officers conducted their investigation.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

