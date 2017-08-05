Armed, naked man shot by Vegas police near Sunset Park

A 4-month-old girl was found dead in Oklahoma after she was left inside an SUV for most of the day, the Oklahoma County sheriff's office said.More >
Authorities released the officer-involved shooting suspect's cause of death Friday morning.More >
If you see something, say something. A woman on a Seattle-to-San Jose flight this week took that law enforcement mantra to heart when she spotted a fellow passenger allegedly texting about sexually molesting children, the San Jose police said.More >
Las Vegas authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Metro police officer Saturday afternoon.More >
A 19-year-old security guard is under arrest, one man killed and a 14-year-old girl injured all in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening.More >
Two city workers thought something was amiss when they saw five children getting into the back of a U-Haul truck at a gas station.More >
Las Vegas residents battled rain, winds and flooding as severe weather rolled in Friday.More >
The body of a missing person swept away by heavy rains that moved through the Las Vegas Valley Friday was located over the weekend by rescue crews.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman Thursday evening.More >
