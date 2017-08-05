Armed, naked man shot by Vegas police near Sunset Park

Metro police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Warm Springs Road on Aug. 5, 2017. (LVACS)

Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas on Aug. 5, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

Las Vegas authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Metro police officer Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to an incident call at about 11:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Warm Springs Road, west of Eastern Avenue.

Police said a naked man armed with a handgun was threatening to commit suicide in a church parking lot at that location.

Officers located the suspect sitting in the parking lot with the weapon.

Additional units arrived and surrounded the parking lot in an attempt to speak to the man.

Commands were issued to the suspect, to which he complied, police said. He set his weapon down on the ground and stepped away from it.

However, the man ran back towards the handgun moments later and officers sent in a police dog in an attempt to take him into custody, police said.

This attempt failed and one officer fired a round from his gun that struck the suspect at least once according to Metro.

Responding medical crews transported the man to Sunrise Hospital's Trauma Unit where police said he was stable.

All travel lanes on Warm Springs were closed near the incident while officers conducted their investigation.

This incident marked the 16th officer-involved shooting of 2017 and the second just this week.

