Armed naked man shot by Metro police near Sunset Park

Metro police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Warm Springs Road on Aug. 5, 2017. (LVACS)

Las Vegas authorities are investigating a shooting that involved a Metro police officer Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to an incident call at about 11:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Warm Springs Road, west of Eastern Avenue. Police said a naked man armed with a handgun was threatening to commit suicide in a church parking lot.

Officers located the suspect sitting in the parking lot with the weapon. Additional units arrived and surrounded the parking lot in an attempt to speak to the man.

Commands were issued to the man during the incident to which he complied, police said. He set the weapon down on the ground and stepped away from it.

Moments later, the man ran back towards the handgun and officers sent in a police dog in an attempt to take him into custody, police said.

Police said the attempt failed and one officer fired a round from his gun that struck the suspect at least once

Responding medical crews transported the man to Sunrise Hospital's Trauma Unit where he remains in unknown condition but is stable, according to police.

All travel lanes on Warm Springs were closed near the incident while officers conducted their investigation.

This incident marks the 16th officer-involved shooting of 2017 and the second just this week.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.