Crews continue search for missing person in Vegas wash

A 19-year-old security guard is under arrest, one man killed and a 14-year-old girl injured all in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening.More >
Authorities released the officer-involved shooting suspect's cause of death Friday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman Thursday evening.More >
Las Vegas Metro police are looking for the suspects involved in a robbery at a Valley Costco on Wednesday.More >
In a northwest neighborhood on a "quiet" Sunday morning, a valley mother was murdered in her home.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested four people suspected in a multi-state armed robbery spree.More >
A doctor who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching patients has been sentenced to seven days in jail and three years of probation.More >
A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.More >
