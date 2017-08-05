Crews continue search for missing person in Vegas wash

Metro officers assist in search for missing person in east Las Vegas wash on Aug. 4, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

A person remains missing after being swept away in the heavy rains that moved through the Las Vegas Valley Friday.

The thunderstorms prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash-flood warning Friday afternoon as the rains made for high water levels throughout the city.

The Clark County Fire Department had several swift water rescue calls following the pop-up storms that brought torrential downpours.

According to the fire department, one person went missing at about 2 p.m. Friday in the wash near the Siegel Suites, located at 3625 Boulder Highway.

Officials said they were able to rescue another person from the wash at that location, but the second was not found as the fast running waters wreaked havoc with the recovery.

Clark County fire also responded to another swift water rescue at 1:30 p.m. near the Linq hotel-casino.

Six people were removed from the wash during this operation with eight fire engines and five rescues involved according to CCFD.

Saturday, the fire department said as of 8:30 a.m. they still have not located the second person who went missing near Boulder Highway.

