Rescue crews locate body in Las Vegas area wash

Metro officers assist in search for missing person in east Las Vegas wash on Aug. 4, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

The body of a missing person swept away by heavy rains that moved through the Las Vegas Valley Friday was located over the weekend by rescue crews.

The person was found in a wash area near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Saturday, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Thunderstorms prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash-flood warning Friday afternoon as the rains made for high water levels throughout the city.

Clark County fire had several swift water rescue calls following the pop-up storms that brought torrential downpours.

According to the fire department, the missing person was last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday in the wash near the Siegel Suites, located at 3625 Boulder Highway.

Officials said they were able to rescue another person from the wash at that location, but the second was not found at that time as the fast running waters wreaked havoc with the recovery.

Clark County fire also responded to another swift water rescue at 1:30 p.m. near the Linq hotel-casino.

Six people were removed from the wash during this operation with eight fire engines and five rescues involved according to CCFD.

The Clark County Coroner will release the identity of the body discovered after family has been notified.

