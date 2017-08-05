Body found in Las Vegas area wash identified

Metro officers assist in search for missing person in east Las Vegas wash on Aug. 4, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

The body of a missing person swept away by heavy rains that moved through the Las Vegas Valley Friday has been identified by the coroner's office.

The person, identified by the Clark County Coroner's as 57-year-old Michael Joseph Hames, was found in a wash area near Sahara Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Saturday, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The coroner's office said he died of drowning.

Thunderstorms prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash-flood warning Friday afternoon as the rains made for high water levels throughout the city.

Clark County fire had several swift water rescue calls following the pop-up storms that brought torrential downpours.

According to the fire department, the Hames was last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday in the wash near the Siegel Suites, located at 3625 Boulder Highway.

Officials said they were able to rescue another person from the wash at that location, but Hames was not found at that time as the fast running waters wreaked havoc with the recovery.

Clark County fire also responded to another swift water rescue at 1:30 p.m. near the Linq hotel-casino.

Six people were removed from the wash during this operation with eight fire engines and five rescues involved according to CCFD.

