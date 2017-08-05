Rain chances taper off over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Drier air is in the weekend forecast as a low-pressure system moves out of Southern Nevada after a very wet Friday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms brought flash flooding across the Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon.

Many neighborhoods saw up to a half inch of rainfall in a very short period of time, including Mt. Charleston receiving over two inches.

Two inches of rain from #monsoon storms on Mt. Charleston. A lot of flooding & debris. @ClarkCountyNV asking people to stay off SR 156 & 157 pic.twitter.com/Kuqi4DuHVW — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) August 4, 2017

A slight chance of showers still remains in the forecast, but if pop-up storms occur they are expected to stay confined to the mountain areas on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures are forecasted to be in the low triple digits over the weekend with a gradual warm up into next week.

