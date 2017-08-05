Rain chances taper off over weekend in Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Rain chances taper off over weekend in Las Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Valley shown in this undated image. (FOX5/File) Las Vegas Valley shown in this undated image. (FOX5/File)
7-Day forecast beginning Aug. 5, 2017. (FOX5) 7-Day forecast beginning Aug. 5, 2017. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Drier air is in the weekend forecast as a low-pressure system moves out of Southern Nevada after a very wet Friday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms brought flash flooding across the Las Vegas Valley Friday afternoon. 

Many neighborhoods saw up to a half inch of rainfall in a very short period of time, including Mt. Charleston receiving over two inches.  

A slight chance of showers still remains in the forecast, but if pop-up storms occur they are expected to stay confined to the mountain areas on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures are forecasted to be in the low triple digits over the weekend with a gradual warm up into next week.

Stay with FOX5 for continued weather updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.