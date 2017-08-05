Boulder Highway water search comes up dry, body still missing

One person remained missing after the Clark County Fire Department had several search and rescue missions Friday following flash flooding in the valley. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

One person remained missing after the Clark County Fire Department had several search and rescue missions Friday following flash flooding in the valley.

According to CCFD, one person was missing in the wash as of 9:18 p.m. Friday, near Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway. CCFD responded to the area at 1:54 p.m. Another person was rescued and transported with unknown injuries.

High, fast running waters kept recovery crews from being able to get to the body. "Crews are continuing to monitor the water flow and will affect the recovery as soon as it is safe," CCFD said.

At 3535 Las Vegas Boulevard, six people were removed from the wash, as eight fire engines, five rescues responded to the area.

