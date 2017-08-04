Lightning sparks roof, palm tree fire near Maryland and Charleston

A palm tree and roof caught fire Friday. (Photo: Face Book Like Guy)

Lightning sparked a palm tree fire that spread to a roof below, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1325 South Maryland Parkway near Charleston Boulevard at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters found burning fronds falling onto the wood shake shingle roof of a wood frame office building, LVFR said.

Crews contained the flames to the outside of the building and it didn't spread to any other buildings.

The roof fire damage estimated at $20,000, according to LVFR.

Fire investigators believe the tree started on fire by lightning during a storm that crossed the area earlier.

There were no injuries, LVFR said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.