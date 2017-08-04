Report: U.S. bee population increasing again

A new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows bees are bouncing back. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

The bee population is increasing, according to a report. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

The bee population is bouncing back, according to a recently released report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

After collecting three decades worth of data, researchers have found three reasons why the bee population was declining. The reasons included pesticides, nutrition, and chemical resistant parasitic mites called Varroa.

The bee population was the worst in 2006 with beekeepers reporting a 30 percent reduction during wintertime when on average it should have been 15 percent.

Bee populations were also declining during the summer months when they should have been thriving.

A healthy bee population is critical in pollinating about one-third of all of the food people consume. It's also about a $15 billion industry.

This article was written by Peter Dawson.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.