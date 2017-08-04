Organization helps Valley teachers get ready for new school year

Students aren't the only ones getting ready for the new school year, teachers are too, but a teacher's salary can make it difficult to purchase everything they need. That's why a local organization is helping educators out.

Ebonee Coe has been teaching for eight years and she said she loves every minute. Friday, she was extra excited because she went shopping for her new students at Teacher2Teacher.Vegas.

"We are going to the teacher consignment sale!," Coe said as she walked into Las Vegas Greater Academy. "I'm looking for small group activities that can help them with their reading and math," she said during her shopping trip.

Coe was able to get supplies for her students at up to 90 percent off thanks to Teacher2Teacher.Vegas. The organization was started by a local teacher, who created a way for teachers to sell their gently used or new supplies, and other teachers can pick them up at a heavily discounted price.

"This is only 10 dollars!", Coe exclaimed as she picked up a box full of letters.

Teacher2Teacher.Vegas was started by Kelly Doyle, who is also a teacher at Deskin Elementary.

"In Las Vegas, we spend so much time with our students, it's their second home," She said. "We care out the kids, they are our family and we want to, just like you want your home to be inviting and safe, we want our classrooms to be the same thing," she explained.

Beyond making an enticing environment for students, the consignment sale also helps teachers with their stress and their wallets. Coe said she typically spends about $1,000 out of pocket every year on school supplies.

"We do get a little bit [of money from the District] but we supplement a lot, " she said. "With our own money."

Teacher2Teacher.Vegas said they do this sale for the simple reason that when teachers are prepared, it's the Valley kids who benefit.

"I open up to everyone, if we do not pay now, and give [these students] an opportunity now, we will be paying later."

