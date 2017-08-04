Judge sets $30K bail for UK researcher in malware case

In this Monday, May 15, 2017, file photo, British IT expert Marcus Hutchins speaks during an interview in Ilfracombe, England. (AP Images)

A Las Vegas federal judge has set bail of $30,000 for a celebrated young British cybersecurity researcher accused by U.S. prosecutors of creating and distributing malicious software designed to steal banking passwords.

Many in the cybersecurity community have rallied around hacker Marcus Hutchins, whose quick thinking helped curb the spread of the WannaCry ransomware attack in May that crippled thousands of computers worldwide.

[RELATED: IT expert who halted WannaCry cyber attack arrested in Las Vegas]

The judge said Marcus is not a danger to the community and has sufficient community support to not be a flight risk.

Hutchins was arrested Wednesday while returning home from the Def Con convention for computer security professionals. A grand jury indictment charged Hutchins him with creating and distributing malware known as the Kronos banking Trojan.

The indictment was filed in Wisconsin federal court last month.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.