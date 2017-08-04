Dispensary burglary suspect sought by Metro police

Metro said they are searching for the suspect in a dispensary burglary on Aug. 3, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a suspect who burglarized a dispensary on Thursday.

Police responded to the incident at 3:42 a.m. in the 9100 block of West Post Road, near Jerry Tarkanian Way and Sunset Road.

Arriving officers said they saw a broken window where the suspect entered the business. The suspect took an undetermined amount of product before leaving on a BMX style bike.

Police described the suspect as a black male adult approximately 30-years-old, with a small mustache, wearing a long sleeve dark shirt, dark gray pants, gray Converse Chuck Taylor type shoes and a throwback Washington Redskins baseball hat.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Enterprise Area Commands investigate Section at 702-828-4809. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

