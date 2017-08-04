Rain, wind and flooding hit Las Vegas Valley

Flooding in a wash near The Linq off Las Vegas Blvd. | Photo by: Austin Turner/ FOX5

Las Vegas residents battled rain, winds, and flooding as severe weather rolled in Friday afternoon.

Some neighborhoods picked up between 0.25" and 0.50" of rainfall in a very short period of time, causing areas of flooding around the Las Vegas Valley.

Heading into Friday evening, chances of a scattered shower or isolated storm in the forecast continued, before drier air moves in this weekend for Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.