Body cam video released of suspect fires at officers, dies from gunshot wound to head

Authorities released police body cam video and the cause of death Friday for an armed suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday near the Las Vegas strip. The shootout and subsequent stand-off situation, left two Metro Police officers shot and one injured.

The Clark County Coroner's office said 25-year-old Miguel Salas died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Salas was the suspect named in the officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening.

In the body cam video of the shooting, police asked Salas to step out of the truck and he refused.

"Step out of the car," an officer is heard saying.

"Why do you need me to step out of my car?" Salas said. "I'm not doing nothing!"

"Yes, you are. You're not listening to our command. Do you want to get tased?" the officer said.

In the video, an officer holds Salas's left wrist as he argued with the police. In a split second, Salas grabs a gun and starts firing at police. Officers run for cover and fire back at Salas.

"Shots fired! I've been hit! Shots fired, I've been hit!" Officer Richard Nelson is heard yelling.

Police said units originally responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, that was connected to a report of a stolen cell phone, parked in front of a business in the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue at 4:15 p.m.

According to Metro Police Sgt. Jeff Clark, as officers approached the vehicle, the suspect opened fire and struck two officers from inside the vehicle.

Officer Richard Nelson, 33, was wearing a bullet proof vest when he was hit in the lower left chest area and subsequently transported to University Medical Center. Nelson has four children and his parents and fiance were at the hospital while he was treated.

Sgt. Clark updated the situation and reported Officer Nelson "was okay" after the incident.

The other officer, who has not been identified, was also hit, but his uniform belt kept him from suffering any wounds, police said.

"It doesn't matter what area this happens in, everybody comes together and supports each other (in times like these)," Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Officer Nelson has been employed with the department since April 2009. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

Metro Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts briefed the media Friday afternoon, said he spoke to both officers involved in the shooting and both are "doing well."

Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts briefing the media on the August 1st officer involved shooting. #LVMPDnews #OIS pic.twitter.com/uoeQcSbeLa — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 4, 2017

