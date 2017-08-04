Officer-involved shooting suspect dies from gunshot wound of head

Metro police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Arville and Tropicana on Aug. 1, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Authorities released the officer-involved shooting suspect's cause of death Friday morning.

The Clark County Coroner's office said 25-year-old Miguel Salas died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Salas was the suspect named in the officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening.

Police said units originally responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, that was connected to a report of a stolen cell phone, parked in front of a business in the 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue at 4:15 p.m.

According to Sgt. Jeff Clark, of Metro, as officers approached the vehicle, the suspect opened fire and struck two officers from inside the vehicle.

One of the Metro officers struck was 33-year-old Richard Nelson. He was wearing a bullet proof vest and was hit in the lower left chest area and transported to University Medical Center.

Nelson has four children and his parents and fiance were at the hospital while he was treated.

Sgt. Clark updated the situation and reported Officer Nelson "was okay" after the incident.

The other officer, who has not been identified, was also hit, but a belt kept him from suffering any wound, police said.

"It doesn't matter what area this happens in, everybody comes together and supports each other (in times like these)," Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Officer Nelson has been employed with the department since April 2009. He has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

