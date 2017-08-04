Looking for a job? Clark County is hiring lifeguards

A Clark County Parks & Recreation lifeguard stands watch over a County pool as children play in the water. (Clark County/Facebook)

Clark County’s Aquatics Department is looking to hire lifeguards.

Starting Aug. 4 through Monday, Aug. 7 anyone interested in a lifeguard position can pre-register at the Desert Breeze Aquatics Facility between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The open positions pay $9.50 an hour, according to the County, and applicants must be at least fifteen-and-a-half years old.

Pre-requisite testing is also required prior to enrolling in the Lifeguard Training Course.

The skill testing includes a 300-yard continuous swim, retrieval of a weighted object in 7 to 10 feet of water and treading water with no hands for two minutes.

The Desert Breeze facility is located at 8275 W. Spring Mountain Road, at the intersection of Cimmaron Road.

Check here for more information about Clark County Parks & Recreation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.