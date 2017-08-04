Future 'marijuana mecca' in works near Nevada-California border

Downtown Nipton, California shown in an undated image. (Homes.com)

One of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton.

American Green Inc. announced it is buying all 80 acres of the town that is located about 60 miles from Las Vegas.

The current owner Roxanne Lang describes the town as being conveniently located in the middle of nowhere.

She says escrow hasn't closed yet but confirms American Green is the buyer.

Now the new owner plans to turn the one-time Gold Rush town into an "energy-independent, cannabis-friendly" destination.

When Lang's late husband, Gerald Freeman, bought Nipton in 1985 it was a rundown ghost town.

Only about 20 people call Nipton home, according to the latest numbers.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.