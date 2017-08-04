Young woman killed outside her car in west Las Vegas

Metro is investigating the death of a woman near Russell Road and Buffalo Drive on Aug. 3, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old woman Thursday evening.

Police responded to the incident at 8025 West Russell Road, near Buffalo Drive.

Police said her body was found outside her car in the apartment garage. She appeared to be attacked.

She was seen in the apartment office at 5:30 p.m. and her body was found at about 7:15 p.m. by someone going to a car next door to her's. Her boyfriend and brother were looking for her after she didn't show up at the time she was supposed to, according to police.

Police said they don't know how she was killed but that there appeared to be a struggle. She has no criminal history, Metro said.

Further details were not immediately released.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the woman.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.