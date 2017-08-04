Metro investigating woman's death in west Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro investigating woman's death in west Las Vegas

Metro is investigating the death of a woman near Russell Road and Buffalo Drive on Aug. 3, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5) Metro is investigating the death of a woman near Russell Road and Buffalo Drive on Aug. 3, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman Thursday evening.

Police responded to the incident at 8025 West Russell Road, near Buffalo Drive. 

Police said they are treating the death as a homicide. 

Further details were not immediately released. 

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the woman. 

