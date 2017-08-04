LVMPD: 4 multi-state armed robbery suspects arrested

Police said four armed robbery suspects have been taken into custody. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested four people suspected in a multi-state armed robbery spree.

Police took Leonard Tremillo Jr., Davon Finch, Janellice Gibbons, and Cortez Harris into custody. Police said they each face lengthy prison terms.

Metro said, "the coordination of jurisdictions and the sharing of information and resources between county, state and federal officers was the key to their apprehension and the strong prosecution that lies ahead."

Further details on their arrest or the crime spree was not immediately made available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.