Metro searching for Costco robbery suspects

Metro said they are searching for the suspects from an Aug. 2, 2017 robbery at Costco. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police are looking for the suspects involved in a robbery at a Valley Costco on Wednesday.

Police said the suspects targeted the wholesale store located in the 800 block of Pavilion Center, near Charleston Boulevard and Interstate 215.

Further details were not immediately but Metro released video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 702-828-8384. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

