Convicted doctor practices on weekdays, goes to jail on weekends

A doctor who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching patients has been sentenced to seven days in jail and three years of probation.

According to the terms of a plea deal, Dr. Jorge Burgos pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges and 13 charges were dropped after multiple women came forward accusing him of molestation. He announced in court that he was embarrassed and regretted "the events that have gotten (him) to this point."

"I'd like to apologize first to the women who came forward. I should have never put them in this position, and I hope they can forgive me," he said. "I take full responsibility of my actions."

Detectives were in contact with at least one woman who said she was hugged, kissed and eventually molested by the doctor.

Judge Richard Scotti agreed to sentence Dr. Burgos leniently based on the results of another doctor's psychosexual evaluation which stated Dr. Burgos is at a low risk to reoffend.

"There's seven victims here, and I think that you need to suffer some more humiliation and shame. I'm imposing one day for each of these seven victims," Scotti told the convicted doctor. "You're going to do seven days of flat time to help reflect each day what you did to each of these women."

Dr. Burgos' attorney, Crane Pomerantz, asked if it would be possible for his client to only serve time on the weekends. Prosecutor Michelle Jobe and Judge Scotti did not object. Jobe and District Attorney Steve Wolfson declined requests for an interview.

"The reality is his medical practice has been crushed as a result of insurers quickly dropping him," Pomerantz said. "This is a decent man who made bad choices in thinking that his relationship with these women were consensual romantic relationships."

FOX5 attempted to speak to Dr. Burgos at his medical office on Thursday, approximately one week after his sentencing, but he declined. Natalia Burgos, his wife and office manager, spoke to FOX5 instead off-camera.

Contrary to what Dr. Burgos stated at his sentencing hearing, Natalia Burgos said her husband did nothing wrong because the women who came forward "were never hurt." She also said everybody in the building, especially his remaining patients, continue to stand by his character. She accused her husband's alleged victims of making up lies. Still, she said so far none of the women have filed a civil lawsuit against her husband in an effort to seek damages.

Dr. Burgos is also required to register as a sex offender, complete a sex offender treatment program, complete a four-hour course on "victim empathy," and complete 30 therapy sessions. He is not allowed to make contact with any of the victims unless they decide to continue seeing him as a patient. Natalia Burgos said none of those women have decided to do so, but some of their families have continued to stay on as patients.

Pomerantz said he and his client hope the Nevada Board of Medical Examiners will continue to allow Dr. Burgos to practice medicine. There has not been a hearing scheduled to discuss the matter. Dr. Burgos is now required to have a female monitor in the office present with him in his encounters with female patients.

