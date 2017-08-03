Valley mother murdered by man she met online dating

In a northwest neighborhood on a "quiet" Sunday morning, a valley mother was murdered in her home.

"There's a female neighbor yelling, [neighbor] went to the door," scanner dispatchers said.

The victim is 45-year-old, Lizzette Schley.

"Yeah, it was right over in that area," neighbor John Surrency said pointing to the scene of the murder.

"Right over there by those trees, that's where he came over, there are skid marks and hand prints from where he hit the ground," Surrency said.

The murder happened July 9, but an arrest wasn't made until last week. Police went to question a teen about his involvement, and the teen ended up confessing.

Steven Olsen, 18, told police he and Schley met online and had dated a few times. Around July 4, Schley reached out and said they should reconnect, they decided on breakfast July 9. Olsen told detectives he wasn't planning on breakfast, he was planning to murder and rob Schley. He packed a large knife, latex gloves and extra clothes before heading to her home, according to his arrest report.

He told police he went into the bathroom, put on the latex gloves and a change of clothes and opened the bathroom door and called Schley over. He said that's when he began to stab her in the head, face and neck for about five minutes until there was a knock on the door.

Olsen told police that a neighbor began knocking on the door and calling 'Lizzette', and he said he panicked, grabbed his stuff and left. He said he threw the knife in the backyard, and ran away.

He lamented to police that he didn't get to go through with robbing her like planned, because of that neighbor, according to the report.

Steven Olsen is charged with murder with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 25.

Lizzette Schley had recently moved to Las Vegas for a 'new start' according to her Facebook page. She was the mother of a teenage girl.

