PD: Security guard arrested in deadly east Las Vegas shooting

A 19-year-old security guard is under arrest, one man killed and a 14-year-old girl injured all in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Thursday evening.

Las Vegas police said the incident occurred inside the pool area at the Mountainside Condominiums in the 6800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Hollywood Boulevard, at 5:15 p.m.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, a male suspect shot through the outside fence striking a man and a teenage girl, who was beside him.

McGrath said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene with the girl suffering gunshot wounds to her hand and wrist. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was said to be "stable."

At least three other juveniles were also in the pool area at the time of the shooting, McGrath said.

"It’s really scary because the shots are right there in your ear. And you know how powerful those things are. And of course, being a close building, it’s like an echo, I literally felt they were going to come through the window," witness Liz Velazquez said.

McGrath said the shooting did not appear to be a random act and the suspect and man killed had an ongoing problem.

Friday, authorities said the suspected shooter was in police custody. Metro identified him as 19-year-old Malik Kendrick.

Kendrick was a property security guard at the complex, according to Metro. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the man killed in this incident.

