Metro investigating homicide near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards

Officers are investigating a homicide near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Witnesses in the area said multiple people may have been shot in a pool area there. Officers responded to the scene at Mountainside Condominiums at 6800 East Lake Mead Boulevard at 5:15 p.m., Metro said.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest information.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.