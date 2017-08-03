Metro investigating homicide near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulev - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Metro investigating homicide near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards

Posted: Updated:
Metro police investigated a homicide near Lake Mead and Hollywood Boulevards. (Jennifer Hurtado / FOX5) Metro police investigated a homicide near Lake Mead and Hollywood Boulevards. (Jennifer Hurtado / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Officers are investigating a homicide near Hollywood and Lake Mead Boulevards, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Witnesses in the area said multiple people may have been shot in a pool area there. Officers responded to the scene at Mountainside Condominiums at 6800 East Lake Mead Boulevard at 5:15 p.m., Metro said.

