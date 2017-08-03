Man killed, teen injured in east Las Vegas shooting

A man was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a pool in east Las Vegas Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident occurred at the Mountainside Condominiums in the 6800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, near Hollywood Boulevard, at 5:15 p.m.

According to Lt. Dan McGrath, of Metro, a male suspect shot through the outside fence of the pool area striking the man and the teenage girl, who was beside him.

McGrath said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was shot in the hand and wrist area. She was taken to University Medical Center where she is said to be "stable."

At least three other juveniles were in the pool area at the time of the shooting, McGrath said.

McGrath said the shooting did not appear to be a random act. It was unclear if it was gang-related.

The suspect was described as a black male, approximately 5'8" to 5'10" tall, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Further details were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

