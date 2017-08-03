Suspect in shooting near downtown Las Vegas sought by police - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Suspect in shooting near downtown Las Vegas sought by police

Police are searching for a suspect from a shooting on June 4, 2017. (Source: LVMPD) Police are searching for a suspect from a shooting on June 4, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)
Las Vegas Metro Police Department detectives are searching for a man suspected in a shooting on June 4. 

Citing the investigation, police said there was a verbal altercation over a traffic incident that occurred in a parking lot near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza Road. The argument was between the suspect, who was in one car with at least two passengers and the occupants of another car. The suspect started firing rounds from a handgun striking a female victim. A male, who was not involved in the altercation, but was passing by was also struck. 

The male victim was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated and released, police said. The female victim self-transported to Valley Hospital where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. 

Detectives are trying to identify and locate the suspect, who was described as a black man between 24- and 28-years-old, approximately 5'11" tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark blue jeans. The suspect may also be known by the moniker "Bear."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-4314. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

