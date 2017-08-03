Valley student wins fight against CCSD to study abroad

Las Vegas Metro police said a 4-year-old child was fatally shot in the southwest portion of the Valley Tuesday afternoon.More >
A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
Las Vegas Metro police identified four suspects involved in a burglary at a marijuana dispensary on July 29.More >
Authorities say a Virginia girl's dog stopped her from being abducted by biting a man who grabbed her.More >
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >
A man was arrested for pointing a gun at an off-duty Metro police detective in a Las Vegas church parking lot, according to Metro Police.More >
A Texas woman shot and killed an intruder during a home invasion, authorities said.More >
At least six outgoing Allegiant Air flights had to be either rescheduled or canceled entirely within a 24-hour period from McCarran International Airport.More >
