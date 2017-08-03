Metro releases video after man's body found in burned car

Las Vegas Metro police are looking for the public's help after releasing surveillance video tied to the death of a man found in a burning car in June.

On June 22, at 4:20 a.m. a robbery occurred at Five Star Tavern on 2425 North Rainbow Boulevard, near Smoke Ranch Road. About 20 minutes later, a burning car was found in the 6600 block of Castor Tree Way, near Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road. Police found 40-year-old Sean Patrick Bryan deceased inside the burned vehicle.

Police said they were able to determine that the robbery was related to Bryan's body found in the vehicle.

Surveillance video from Castor Tree Way showed Bryan's silver Volkswagen Jetta and a dark colored sport utility vehicle with custom rims arrive at the same time. As the sport utility vehicle left the area, Bryan's vehicle burst into flames.

Detectives said they are asking anyone with information on the sport utility vehicle or its occupants, as well as information on Bryan or the robbery to contact Metro's Homicide section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

An investigation is ongoing.

