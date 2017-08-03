FAA probes report of 2 dead in Nevada sky-diving accident

Federal investigators are responding to reports of two people killed in a sky-diving accident in northern Nevada.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said Thursday he has received any formal confirmation of the deaths south of Carson City. But he told The Association Press his agency's investigators were heading to the scene where two people reportedly died in a "double-fatal tandem jump" near the Minden-Tahoe Airport.

The (Gardnerville) Record-Courier reports the two were killed in the accident first reported at 10:14 a.m. Thursday near the county's public works yard on the northwest corner of the airport.

KTVN-TV in Reno reports one of the victims was an instructor and the other was a tourist. No other details have been released.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately return calls to the AP seeking comment.

