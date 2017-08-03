Suspect identified in shooting near Las Vegas Strip that left one officer injured

Officials identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday near the Las Vegas Strip, as 25-year-old Miguel Salas. The shootout rocked the city and left the suspect dead and two Las Vegas Metro Police officers shot.

Police units responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, that was connected to a report of a stolen cell phone, parked in front of a business at 4100 block of West Tompkins Avenue near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street at 4:15 p.m. According to Sgt. Jeff Clark, as the officers approached the vehicle, Salas opened fire and struck the two officers from inside the vehicle.

[MORE: See photos from the scene]

One of the officers, whose name has not been released, was wearing a bullet proof vest, but was struck in the lower left chest area and was transported to University Medical Center where "he is ok," according to Sgt. Clark. The officer has four children and his parents and fiance were at the hospital while he was treated.

The other officer was also hit, but a belt kept him from suffering any wound, police said.

The suspect refused to get out of his vehicle, according to police, and a heavily armed SWAT team responded to the scene as authorities treated it as a barricade.

The incident started as a stolen property case Sunday, where a victim reported their cell phone was stolen from a vehicle break-in. That phone was tracked to the truck that the suspect was driving, Metro said.

"It doesn't matter what area this happens in, everybody comes together and supports each other (in times like these)," Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

Witness Steven Nagy-Szakal said he works as a sales associate in the area. He said he saw a traffic stop with two officers on each side of the driver. The driver on the passenger's side was touching his gun during the stop. He then went to the driver's side. "The officer must have seen a gun and both (police and the suspect) started firing."

"When the shots happened, I wasn’t scared. After, it started setting in that this really just happened. It's never happened to me in person. It was more scary. You got to hear the shots. It sounded like illegal fireworks. It was a very weird and scary experience," Nagy-Szakal said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.