Trivia phone app offers to pay mortgage, student loans

A trivia phone application called Givling is offering users funds to pay off student loan debt and mortgages.

The app pays out daily cash incentive prizes to players and funders, according to its website.

Givling.com is a free trivia based game that uses a points system to help people win $50,000 for student loans or $25,000 to help with their mortgage.

Users can sign up and compete in free daily trivia games against other players, along with an option to purchase more games when the freebies run out.

The more questions right the more Queue Points (QP) you earn. Each QP is like a drawing entry, the goal for players is to earn as many QP as possible and be added to the "Queue Line-Up List."

This list will then pay out the big check, according to the rules posted.

An invitation code is needed to sign up for the application and FOX5's Peter Dawson shared his of GD365016.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.