UFC star Conor McGregor lands Vegas nightclubs residency

Conor McGregor, seen in this undated photo. (AP) Conor McGregor, seen in this undated photo. (AP)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

UFC star Conor McGregor has landed a gig as nightclub host in Las Vegas.

McGregor has signed a two-year residency agreement to host post-fight parties at nightclubs at the Encore casino-resort.

McGregor kicks off his new job Aug. 26 following his fight against undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement for the boxing match against McGregor, who has never boxed professionally.

The agreement between McGregor and Wynn Nightlife calls on the Irish MMA champion to host four parties at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club through 2019.

Tickets for the party later this month at Encore Beach Club are already on sale. Prices range between $20 and $75.

