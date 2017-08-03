Survey: Back-to-school items

What you are planning to spend on back to school items and what you'll actually spend could end up being way off at the cash register.

However, parents seem to be in agreement that it's an 'essentials only' year based on results from a recent survey by Ebates, a global Internet services company.

About 43 percent of those surveyed plan on spending between $100 and $300 on back-to-school shopping this year. That's a sharp turn from last year when parents were willing to spend between $200 and $500.

Smaller budgets are part of the reason for the scaling back but the reasons for scaling back could be all across the board.

You'll want to check out this site before you go out shopping. The Penny Pinchin Mom website has a really cool price comparison calculator for school supplies. Type in the supply name and it tells you which stores have it and how much it costs.

School shopping lists vary, but these are the general prices of what a back-to-school bill will look like:

Kindergarten List: $141.

Grades 1 - 3 List: $185

Grades 4 - 5 List: $202

Middle & High School List: $340

The items on each list contain Amazon pricing for even comparison and do not include sales that may also be running on items at the various stores.

