Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Southern Nevada Thursday. 

The watch was put in place as the forecast predicts heavy rains are possible in the southern portion of the state along with a majority of Southern California. 

These showers can produce flash flooding in the high desert areas according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms remain a possibility throughout Southern Nevada with the high humidity levels and monsoonal weather. 

