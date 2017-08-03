Flash Flood Watch issued for portion of Interstate 15

Heading into California or have friends or family coming into town?

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of Southern California that includes Interstate 15.

The watch was put in place as the forecast predicts heavy rains are possible in San Bernadino County.

These showers can produce flash flooding in the high desert areas according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are also a possibility in Southern Nevada with the high humidity levels and monsoonal weather.

