Dispensary owners hope recent arrests will curb rash of burglaries

Marijuana is displayed for sale at a dispensary in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

Marijuana dispensary owners said they hope a rash in break-ins is over after police arrested four suspects in connection with a dispensary burglary over the weekend.

Since June, police say they have investigated at least 11 break-ins or attempted break-ins at dispensaries across the valley.

A spokesperson with Cannacopia said it experienced an attempted break-in during that time period.

In surveillance video, four men in black and gray colored hoodies walked up to the back of Cannacopia dispensary and try to break in using a crow bar.

“You can still see the yellow paint from the crow bar they used,” Cannacopia representative Robert Casillas said.

Casillas said he thinks the group seen trying to break into Cannacopia may be the same as the suspects in other dispensary break-ins.

“The parallels we see with the suspects in our video with the ones with the cops is pretty obvious,” Casillas said.

Police said they are still investigating.

“It’s their height, their mannerisms,” Casillas said. “We've watched the video a few hundred times.”

Southern Nevada Fusion Watch, a collaborative group that includes Metro police sent out an email to dispensaries back in June, warning of a string of break-ins in the area.

Police said they investigated at least 11 burglaries or attempted burglaries since June.

According to the email, possible suspects worked in groups of two to four, wore dark colored clothing and used a getaway driver. Metro also said they operated between the hours of 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m.

