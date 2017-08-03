Pedestrian hit, killed in crash near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevard - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian hit, killed in crash near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevards

Posted: Updated:
A pedestrian was killed in a crash near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevards. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5) A pedestrian was killed in a crash near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevards. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead Boulevards Wednesday night, according to Metro Police.

The accident was reported at 9:38 p.m. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro said.

Stay with FOX5 for more information. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.