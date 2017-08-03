Pedestrian hit, killed in crash near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevards

A pedestrian was killed in a crash near MLK and Lake Mead Boulevards. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead Boulevards Wednesday night, according to Metro Police.

The accident was reported at 9:38 p.m. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Metro said.

