Clark county plans to use $150 million to upgrade parks

Lewis Park on the east side Valley may be eligible for an upgrade (FOX5).

New upgrades may be on the way to parks across Clark County and some say those improvements are desperately needed.

Quincy Davis loves playing at Lewis Family Park, but this 9-year-old points out his favorite playground could use a facelift.

"That slide at the very top. It broke so now its wiggly and loose so I think we should fix it," he said.

Juan Felipe hangs out with his friends at the park almost everyday. He says the workout area and running track could also use some work.

"Kinda bumpy, some edges are kind of ripped back there and stuff so people just run on the black top," Felipe said.

But soon parks like this one could see a makeover. County commissioners voted to start planning $150 million worth of upgrades to county parks.

Hector Lopez hopes that means Hollywood Regional Park will get an upgrade.

"Definitely a dog park, I mean it'd be great to have the dogs out with other dogs and maybe like a running track would be fun there's a great view of the mountains, the city, it's just a really good place," Lopez said.

Still officials say $150 million may not go a long way. A county spokesperson tells FOX5 that park projects totaling more than a billion dollars have been identified. It will be up to commissioners to decide which projects they want funded.

The 150 million would be funded through bond money. But first county staff members will have to determine which areas have the greatest need for park improvements.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.