Child dies in apparent drowning in east Las Vegas

A child died after falling in a pool near Tropicana and Mountain Vista on August 2, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) A child died after falling in a pool near Tropicana and Mountain Vista on August 2, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Authorities said a 1-year-old child died after falling in a pool Wednesday night in east Las Vegas.

Officers were called to a residence located in the 4700 block of El Canasta Way, near Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street, just after 8 p.m. according to Metro.

The child, identified as Alan Gonzalez by the Clark County Coroner's office, was from the Las Vegas area and officials said the incident remains under investigation.

