3-year-old dies in apparent drowning near Mountain Vista and Tropicana

A three-year-old child died after falling in a pool near Tropicana and Mountain Vista Wednesday night, according to Metro Police. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A three-year-old child died after falling in a pool near Tropicana and Mountain Vista Wednesday night, according to Metro Police.

It happened on the 4700 block of El Canasta Way. The child was transported to a hospital where he or she was pronounced dead, Metro said.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.