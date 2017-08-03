3-year-old dies in apparent drowning near Mountain Vista and Tro - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

3-year-old dies in apparent drowning near Mountain Vista and Tropicana

A three-year-old child died after falling in a pool near Tropicana and Mountain Vista Wednesday night, according to Metro Police.

It happened on the 4700 block of El Canasta Way. The child was transported to a hospital where he or she was pronounced dead, Metro said.

