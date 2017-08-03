Weather conditions probed in deadly motorcycle crash near Moapa

The emblem for the Nevada Highway Patrol is shown in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)

Nevada Highway Patrol identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash near Moapa Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 15 and mile marker 81, near Moapa.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, 52-year-old Gustavo Sbatella, of Wyoming, was riding a red 2012 Yamaha Star motorcycle on southbound Interstate 15, south of the exit 80 on-ramp during heavy rain and hail. For unknown reasons Sbatella applied brakes and entered the dirt and rock center median where the motorcycle overturned, ejecting Sbatella.

Sbatella was pronounced dead at the scene, Buratczuk said.

No other vehicles were involved.

Buratczuk said the crash appeared to be weather-related.

The interstate was shut down in both directions, Buratczuk said.

An investigation is ongoing.

