Motorcyclist killed in crash near Moapa

The emblem for the Nevada Highway Patrol is shown in an undated image. (FOX5 FILE)

Nevada Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Moapa Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Interstate 15 and mile marker 81, near Moapa.

According to Trooper Jason Buratczuk, of NHP, a male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Buratczuk said the crash was weather-related, citing heavy rain and possible wind in the area at the time.

The interstate was shut down in both directions, Buratczuk said.

An investigation is ongoing.

