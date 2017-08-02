How police shootings mentally impact officers

A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and a suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.

LVMPD squad cars close down the intersection of Arville and Tropicana after an officer-involved shooting (FOX5).

The shooting happened as two officers approached a suspect in a pick up truck, that suspect was believed to have stole a cell phone.

LVMPD squad cars close down the intersection of Arville and Tropicana after an officer-involved shooting (FOX5).

A man who witnessed the entire officer-involved shooting Tuesday that left the suspect dead and two officers shot said he saw the officer roll under a vehicle to take cover.

A witness described what he saw during an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

Witness: Metro officer rolled under car to take cover during shooting

Metro officers gather at University Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting on Aug. 2, 2017. (FOX5)

On Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer was rushed to the University Medical Center’s Trauma Emergency Room, after being shot in the chest while investigating a suspicious vehicle.

However, the physical trauma the officer suffered is not the only trauma his boss, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, is worried about.

“We have to worry about the mental state too,” said Lombardo. “After something like this, and for the rest of the police department.”

As FOX5 learned earlier this year during a police simulation, shootings have a dramatic mental impact on these officers.

“I feel a lot of grief because I miss my friends that were murdered that day,” said Metro officer Brett Brosnahan.

Brosnahan was involved in the Metro shooting tragedy back in 2014 where officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were killed.

He knows the ramifications of being shot at and having to use force on a suspect.

“What I think about every day usually, it’s dreams, sometimes it’s nightmares,” said Brosnahan. “The what if’s, and what else could’ve happened to me that day.”

These are the same questions Las Vegas Police Protective Agency or LVPPA, said may be circling through the mind of the officer shot on Tuesday.

The LVPPA was one of the first at the hospital.

“It alleviates the thought of who’s going to be here to look out for me and take care of me,” said Steve Grammas, LVPPA president.

Grammas said the process officers have to go through after a shooting can be uncomfortable as well, and the officer has to relive the shooting over and over.

“There is a board from Metro and then there are four citizens on that board,” said Grammas. “They make a vote justified or not on the shooting. Then it rolls into more policy and tactical issues like when the officer approached, should he have approached? Should he have waited?”

The LVPPA is not the only group showing support. Along with fellow Metro officers, North las Vegas police came to the hospital and the Las Vegas chapter of the Police Wives of America are also offering support. The group plans to meet this week.

