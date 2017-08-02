Witness: Metro officer rolled under car to take cover during shooting

A witness described what he saw during an officer-involved shooting in Las Vegas. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

A man who witnessed the entire officer-involved shooting Tuesday that left the suspect dead and two officers shot said he saw the officer roll under a vehicle to take cover.

Albert, who is a mechanic at a motorcycle repair shop right in front of the street from where the truck was parked, said he noticed the truck when he went ran an errand but didn’t think anything was abnormal about it. When he got back from the store, the truck was still there, with two officers beside it. He said he stayed outside to watch, and in just moments, gunfire rang out.

"I knew exactly what they were when the first shot rang," Albert said.

Albert served as a Marine, so he's used to hearing gunfire.

"The shock was not hearing the gunshots. The shock was hearing them in town," Albert said. "Shots started firing and by the time I looked over their officer was running from the truck returning fire."

Albert said he saw one officer roll under a vehicle to take cover and the other immediately called for help.

"He didn't sound panicked, he sounded more desperate," Albert said.

The suspect hit both officers and then took his own life, leaving witnesses shaken.

"That's a lot. It's out of hand. I've gotten to a point where I'm considering moving because the crime rate in this city has gotten year by year worse and worse and worse," Albert said.

