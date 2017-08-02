Man arrested for pointing gun at off-duty cop in Las Vegas church parking lot

A man was arrested for pointing a gun at an off-duty Metro police detective in a Las Vegas church parking lot, according to Metro Police.

Off-duty Metro Det. Cesar Sedano said he was leaving mass at St. Viator Church at 2461 E. Flamingo Road, when he heard an engine "revving up," and then saw that truck drive get into the path he and his family were walking.

Sedano said that driver, Samuel Jaramillo then pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him, according to the police report. Sedano, along with his wife and three children he got into his vehicle and followed Jaramillo when he took off.

Sedano said he tried to pull up next to the truck to tell Jaramillo that he is a police officer. Jaramillo had his two daughters with him in his truck and said in a police interview that he returned to the church parking lot because he "figured it would be safe."

Sedano had called for backup during the pursuit and other officers had arrived after both vehicles returned to the church parking lot. Jaramillo, who was also leaving mass, said he never pulled a gun on anyone. Sedano described the gun to police. One matching that description was found inside Jaramillo's truck. Jaramillo responded by saying that just about any car stopped has a gun inside it and the description was just a "good guess."

One of Jaramillo's daughters gave police a statement also saying that he never pointed a gun at anyone.

Jaramillo was arrested for aiming a firearm at a person.

