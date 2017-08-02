Police scanners illustrate moments of officer-involved shooting near Tropicana and Arville

LVMPD squad cars close down the intersection of Arville and Tropicana after an officer-involved shooting (FOX5).

At around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday near Tropicana and Arville gunshots rang out.

"Area 252, we have shots fired," someone was heard saying on police scanners.

The shooting happened after two officers approached a suspect in a pickup truck, who was believed to have stole a cell phone. Then, at least 13 shots were heard fired. Two officers were hit, one in the chest and one in the belt.

"It's going to be Tompkins and Wynn. Officer Hit," someone radioed.

The officer who was hit in the chest was wearing a bullet proof vest. The officer hit in the belt wasn't hurt. Immediately following the shooting, the officers could be heard calling for help.

"I don't know if he's been hit. I think he's in shot, I can't see him," one officer said.

The officers could also be heard checking on each other.

"10-22 are you hit?"

"I don't think so."

"I've been hit in the side, I need to go to the hospital."

As the injured officer made his way to the hospital, police over their scanners turned to apprehending the suspect.

"Have officers hold. We'll approach the vehicle."

"Is it that black truck?"

"Affirmed."

The scanner traffic also illustrated how stressful the situation was as responding officers attempted to make contact with the suspect.

"We do see the driver. It appears he's still breathing," one officer could be heard saying. "We are unable to see his hands, they appear to be by his sides."

The scanner also picked up the sgt. trying to get his wounded fellow officer to University Medical Center.

"We're getting off Spring Valley," and then a sigh of relief, "He's almost there."

Metro Police did not release much information about the suspect other than to say he was shot twice. He suffered one wound from officers, and the other appeared to be self-inflicted. Metro Police said they will hold a full media briefing with body camera footage this week.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.