NHP: Faulty tire causes crash, kills North Las Vegas man - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A pickup truck rolled leaving a man dead July 30 (NHP/FOX5). A pickup truck rolled leaving a man dead July 30 (NHP/FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A North Las Vegas man died in a crash caused by a faulty tire Sunday night, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of US-95 North and mile marker 32, approximately 12 miles from Searchlight at 7:14 p.m. on July 30.

NHP Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said tread separation in a rear tire of a Ford pickup truck caused the single-vehicle crash that killed 50-year-old driver Gerardo Rodriguez-Zuniga.

A 45-year-old woman passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center, according to Stuenkel.

Details from the preliminary investigation indicate the pickup truck was traveling northbound on the US-95 in the left lane when Rodriguez-Zuniga lost control of the vehicle due to the tire issue. 

The truck rotated counterclockwise and entered a dirt median before completely overturning. 

Rodriguez-Zuniga was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, according to Stuenkel. 

NHP Southern Command said this is the 37th fatal crash with a total of 39 fatalities this year. 

