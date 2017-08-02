NHP: Faulty tire causes crash, kills North Las Vegas man

A North Las Vegas man died in a crash caused by a faulty tire Sunday night, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched to the area of US-95 North and mile marker 32, approximately 12 miles from Searchlight at 7:14 p.m. on July 30.

NHP Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said tread separation in a rear tire of a Ford pickup truck caused the single-vehicle crash that killed 50-year-old driver Gerardo Rodriguez-Zuniga.

A 45-year-old woman passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center, according to Stuenkel.

Details from the preliminary investigation indicate the pickup truck was traveling northbound on the US-95 in the left lane when Rodriguez-Zuniga lost control of the vehicle due to the tire issue.

The truck rotated counterclockwise and entered a dirt median before completely overturning.

Rodriguez-Zuniga was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, according to Stuenkel.

NHP Southern Command said this is the 37th fatal crash with a total of 39 fatalities this year.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.