Elderly man reported missing found safe

Las Vegas Metro police said a missing elderly man was found safe at the VA Medical Center in Las Vegas on Aug. 1, ten days after he was reportedly last seen.

Metro said he had been transported because of medical condition, but whoever reported him missing was not notified. He had no injuries.

Prior to Tuesday, Dante Deleon was reportedly last seen on July 22 at 9 p.m. at a home in the area of Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road, according to police.

Police had said Deleon may have been in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

